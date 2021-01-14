Four Alabama Players Declare For Draft: WR Jaylen Waddle, QB Mac Jones, CB Patrick Surtain II & DT Christian Barmore

A number of Alabama underclassmen elected to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday, including QB Mac Jones, WR Jaylen Waddle, CB Patrick Surtain II and DT Christian Barmore, per Matt Zenitz.

The quartet just helped the Crimson Tide win a national championship on Monday and now will turn their attention to making their mark in the NFL.

It’s entirely possible all four hear their names called in the first round of the draft when late April rolls around.

Waddle, 22, could be one of the fastest, if not the fastest, receiver in the class this year. He returned from a fractured ankle just a few months ago to play in the title game Monday.

During his three-year career, Waddle caught 106 passes for 1,999 yards, and 17 touchdowns. He also added 28 punt returns for 733 yards (19.3 YPR) and two touchdowns.

Jones, 22, took over as the starter for the Crimson Tide this year and led one of the best offenses in school history.

In 2020, Jones started 13 games for Alabama and completed 77.4 percent of his passes for 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Surtain, 20, is the son of long-time NFL cornerback Patrick Surtain. He could go as high as the top ten selections come April.

During his three-year college career, Surtain recorded 116 total tackles, four forced fumbles, one recovery, four interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, and 24 pass defenses in 40 career games.

Barmore declared as just a redshirt sophomore, but at 6-5 and 310 pounds he has some intriguing talent in what looks like it could be a shallow interior defensive line class.

In two years at Alabama, Barmore appeared in 22 games and recorded 63 total tackles, including 15.5 for a loss, 10 sacks, three forced fumbles and five pass defenses.