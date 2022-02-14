Four Players Officially Claimed Off Waivers Monday

Player claims off waivers following the regular season aren’t officially processed until after the Super Bowl.

This year, there were four players claimed during this window this season including:

Broncos claimed P Corliss Waitman off waivers from the Steelers.

Broncos claimed DB Essang Bassey off waivers from the Chargers.

Lions claimed DB Juju Hughes off waivers from the Rams.

Texans claimed DL Kingsley Keke off waivers from the Packers.

Keke, 25, was a fifth-round pick by the Packers out of Texas A&M back in 2019.

He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $2,833,264, including a $313,264 signing bonus, $313,264 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $708,316. The Packers waived him at the end of the season.

In 2021, Keke appeared in nine games for the Packers and recorded 19 tackles, two and a half sacks, and a forced fumble.

Bassey, 23, signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Wake Forest following the 2020 NFL Draft. Bassey made the active roster coming out of camp his first two years but was waived in December and claimed by the Chargers.

Los Angeles waived him last month.

For his career, Bassey has appeared in two games for the Broncos and Chargers and recorded one total tackle.