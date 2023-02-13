Four Players Officially Claimed Off Waivers

On Monday, four players were officially claimed off waivers by new teams, per Ian Rapoport.

The full list includes:

Ravens claimed DB Trayvon Mullen off waivers from the Cowboys

off waivers from the Cowboys Bengals claimed DB Chris Lammons off waivers from the Chiefs.

off waivers from the Chiefs. Colts claimed C Dakoda Shepley off waivers from the Cowboys.

off waivers from the Cowboys. Jets claimed DT Isaiah Mack off waivers from the Seahawks.

All of these moves were previously announced but were delayed until after the Super Bowl since the regular season had ended at the time they were claimed.

Mullen, 25, is a former second-round pick by the Raiders in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Clemson. He was in the final year of his four-year, $7,259,146 rookie contract and earned a base salary of $2.54 million in 2022.

The Raiders traded Mullen to the Cardinals at the start of the regular season but he was waived and claimed by the Cowboys. The Cowboys later opted to waive Mullen as well.

In 2022, Mullen appeared in eight games for the Cardinals and one for the Cowboys, recording 16 tackles, no interceptions, a forced fumble, and a pass defense.

Lammons, 26, wound up going undrafted out of South Carolina back in 2018. He later signed on with the Falcons but lasted just a few months in Atlanta.

From there, Lammons had brief stints with the Saints and Dolphins before the Chiefs signed him to their practice squad during the 2019 season. Since then, he’s been on and off of the Chiefs’ active roster.

The Chiefs declined to tender Lammons a qualifying offer this past offseason, making him an unrestricted free agent.

In 2022, Lammons appeared in seven games for the Chiefs and recorded seven tackles.

Shepley, 28, originally signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2018, but the team waived him prior to the start of the season. He spent 2018 and 2019 with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the CFL

Shepley then signed a one-year deal with the 49ers in 2020, where he bounced around between the team’s practice squad and active roster.

From there, the 49ers waived Shepley before the start of the 2021 season. The Seahawks claimed Shepley and he remained a member of the team until the start of the 2022 season.

Seattle waived Shepley and was later claimed by the Cowboys before the start of the season. Dallas waived him yesterday.

In 2022, Shepley appeared in four games for the Cowboys.

Mack, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Chattanooga back in April of 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Titans.

Tennessee opted to waive Mack in 2020 and he was claimed by the Patriots. From there, he had stints with the Broncos and Steelers before signing on with the Ravens. Baltimore opted to waive him on Monday.

In 2022, Mack appeared in two games for the Ravens and recorded three total tackles including one tackle for loss.