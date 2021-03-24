Four Teams Interested In LB Neville Hewitt

Manish Mehta reports that the Eagles have expressed interest in free-agent linebacker Neville Hewitt.

According to Mehta, the Bengals, Packers and 49ers are also in the mix to potentially sign Hewitt.

Hewitt, 27, signed on with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Marshall back in 2015. He was in the final year of a three-year, $1.576 million contract and set to earn a base salary of $615,000 for the 2017 season when he was waived by Miami coming out of the preseason.

The Jets signed Hewitt to a one-year contract in 2018 and he’s spent the past three years in New York.

In 2020, Hewitt appeared in all 16 games for the Jets and recorded 133 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble, a recovery and four passes defended.