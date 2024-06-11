Four Teams So Far Have Requested Visits With UFL K Jake Bates

According to Aaron Wilson, the Commanders, Packers, Ravens and Lions have requested visits with UFL K Jake Bates.

Bates has generated a lot of interest after a standout season with the Michigan Panthers, including a 64-yard game-winner in the first week of the season.

Before that, Bates had been just a kickoff specialist in college and hadn’t made a field goal in a game since high school.

Bates, 25, played soccer for two seasons at Central Arkansas before transferring to Texas State and switching to football as a kickoff specialist. He did that for three years, spending his final year at Arkansas after another transfer.

Bates had a stint with the Texans for about a week in 2023 during the preseason. He later joined the Michigan Panthers for the 2024 UFL season.

In 2024, Bates is 17-22 on field goal attempts.