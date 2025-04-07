Packers Hosting Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka For Visit

According to Adam Schefter, the Packers are hosting Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka for a 30 visit.

He’s a candidate for them in the first round to address their need at receiver.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Egbuka, 22, committed to Ohio State as a five-star recruit. He earned second-team All-Big 10 honors in 2022 and third-team honors the next two seasons.

During his four-year college career, Egbuka recorded 205 receptions for 2,868 yards and 24 touchdowns. He added 24 carries for 145 yards and two more touchdowns.