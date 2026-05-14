Packers Sign Second-Round CB Brandon Cisse, Wrap Up Draft Class, Waive TE Luke Lachey With Failed Physical

The Green Bay Packers signed second-round CB Brandon Cisse to a contract, per the NFL’s official transaction wire.

Cisse was the final Packers’ draft pick to sign their rookie deal. Here’s another look at their 2026 draft class:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 2 52 Brandon Cisse CB Signed 3 77 Chris McClellan DT Signed 4 120 Dani Dennis-Sutton DE Signed 5 153 Jager Burton C Signed 6 201 Domani Jackson CB Signed 6 216 Trey Smack K Signed

Additionally, the Packers waived TE Luke Lachey with a failed physical.

Cisse, 20, was a three-star recruit in the 2023 recruiting class out of Sumter, South Carolina. He committed to North Carolina State and stayed there for two years before transferring to South Carolina.

The Packers used the 52nd pick in the second round of the 2026 draft on Cisse. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $9,365,008 rookie deal with a $3,270,915 signing bonus.

In his collegiate career, Cisse appeared in 34 games over three seasons at North Carolina State and South Carolina and recorded 65 total tackles, three tackles for loss, two interceptions, 10 passes defended and one forced fumble.