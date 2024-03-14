Free Agency Notes: Aaron Jones, Josh Jacobs, Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears
- According to Ryan Dunleavy, the Bears were in the running to sign new Eagles RB Saquon Barkley in free agency.
- Fox Sports’ Henry McKenna reports new Jaguars WR Gabriel Davis had an offer from the Bears but went with Jacksonville after Buffalo couldn’t make a “competitive offer.”
- Davis wanted to return to Florida where he played college, and he will reunite with former Bills WR coach Chad Hall. (McKenna)
- According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Bears are going to do a “full evaluation” of the quarterbacks in the upcoming draft before deciding where to trade QB Justin Fields.
- New Bears RB D’Andre Swift agreed to a three-year, $24 million contract with $15.28 million in guarantees and a $4 million signing bonus. (Over The Cap)
- Swift’s guarantees come from his 2024 salary, $6.11 million of his 2025 salary and his signing bonus. The rest of his 2025 salary is guaranteed if he’s on the roster on the fifth day of the league year. (Over The Cap)
- Swift can also earn an additional $500k if he’s on the roster on the fifth day of the 2026 league year, along with up to $510k annually in per-game active roster bonuses and $100k a year in workout bonuses. (Over The Cap)
- Aaron Wilson reports Bears CB Jaylon Johnson‘s new deal is four years, $76 million with $54.4 million guaranteed and a $20 million signing bonus.
- Wilson adds Johnson’s 2024 and 2025 salaries are fully guaranteed at $7.9 million and $15.9 million respectively. He also notes Johnson’s 2026 salary has $10.6 million guaranteed for injury.
- Also in the deal, Wilson notes Johnson can earn $100k a year in workout bonuses, along with $850k per active game bonuses in 2026 and 2027 and a $2 million roster bonus for 2027.
- Bears S Jonathan Owens signed for two years at $4.5 million with a $250,000 signing bonus. It also includes salaries of $1.31 million with $750,000 guaranteed and $1.61 million, with $20,000 in per game active roster bonuses annually. There is also a $350,000 playtime and playoff incentive for 2025 and a $350,000 playtime and playoff base escalator. (Aaron Wilson)
Lions
- According to Aaron Wilson, the Lions re-signed RB Zonovan Knight on a one-year, $985k contract.
- The Lions’ new deal with CB Emmanuel Moseley includes a base salary of $1,125,000, a signing bonus of $1,000,000, per-game roster bonuses of $750,000, and carries a cap number of $2,169,118. (Over the Cap)
- Lions G Graham Glasgow signed for three years at $20 million with $9.5 million guaranteed, including a signing bonus of $5.5 million and salaries of $1.5 million, $5.5 million and $6.5 million. (Over The Cap)
- Glasgow’s 2024 base salary is guaranteed along with $1 million of his 2025 salary. An additional $1.5 million of his 2025 salary is guaranteed for injury. There are also $500,000 roster bonuses on the fifth day of the league year in 2025 and 2026.
- Lions CB Amik Robertson signed for two years at $9.25 million with $4.5 million guaranteed. The contract includes a $3.3 million signing bonus with salaries of $1.2 million guaranteed and $4.2 million. There is a $500,000 fifth day of the 2025 league year roster bonus and up to $750,000 in playtime, interceptions and pro bowl incentives annually. (Aaron Wilson)
Packers
- Matt Schneidman and Dianna Russini of The Athletic report the Packers wanted former RB Aaron Jones to take at least a 50 percent pay cut ahead of the 2024 season which led to his release when a deal couldn’t get done.
- The Packers have signed RB Josh Jacobs to a four-year, $48 million contract with a $12.5 million signing bonus. He has base salaries of $1.2 million, $1.17 million, $10.2 million and $12.2 million. (Over The Cap)
- Jacobs can earn a $5.93 million roster bonus in 2025 if he’s on the team on March 17th next year. He can also earn up to $2.4 million in per-game roster bonuses over four years.
- Packers S Xavier McKinney signed for four years at $67 million. His contract includes a $23 million signing bonus, an $8.5 million third day of the 2025 league year roster bonus and an $8.5 million third day 2026 roster bonus. (Aaron Wilson)
- The base salaries are $1.45 million, $2.75 million, $4.25 million and $16.15 million. The contract also includes annual $11,675 per game active roster bonuses, an annual $400,000 workout bonus and a $250,000 base escalator for 2025 and 2026. It also includes a $500,000 base escalator in 2027.
Vikings
- Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports the Vikings tried to keep new Falcons QB Kirk Cousins, but didn’t make the same financial offer and will instead prepare for the future at the position.
- The Vikings have agreed to a three-year, $9.5 million contract with LT Blake Brandel that includes $4.75 million in guarantees with a $2 million signing bonus. (Over The Cap)
- Brandel’s $1.1 million salary for 2024 is fully guaranteed, and $1.65 million of his $2.6 million 2025 salary is guaranteed. He can also earn up to $100k per year in per-game roster bonuses along with $50k per season in workout bonuses. (Over The Cap)
- According to Aaron Wilson, Brandel also has a $750k playtime incentive.
- Aaron Wilson reports the Vikings have agreed to a deal with TE Johnny Mundt for one year, $2 million with a $750k signing bonus.
- According to Wilson, Mundt has a $5k per game active roster bonus along with a catches incentive for $500k.
