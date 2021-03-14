Free Agency Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano mention the Packers and Dolphins are potentially in play to sign Colts WR T.Y. Hilton in free agency.
- They also add Colts RB Marlon Mack is expected to test the market like most of Indianapolis’ pending free agents.
- Per Fowler and Graziano, the Colts are viewed around the league as a sleeper team to pry LT Trent Williams away from the 49ers.
Texans
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports the Texans allowed LB Benardrick McKinney‘s agent to look for a trade. The Titans also showed interest before Houston sent him to the Dolphins.
- Field Yates notes that T Marcus Cannon could be moved to guard in Houston if T Tytus Howard remains at right tackle.
- Jason Fitzgerald says that the Texans will take on around $7 million for Cannon’s salary and will have around $16 million to spend in free agency.
- Diana Russini reports that LB Whitney Mercilus is another name to watch in trade discussions or as a potential cap casualty for the Texans.
Titans
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano write that pass rusher is a major need for the Titans and to keep an eye on Steelers OLB Bud Dupree and Ravens OLB Matt Judon as targets for Tennessee in free agency.
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports the Titans also showed interest in trading for Texans LB Benardrick McKinney before Houston sent him to the Dolphins.