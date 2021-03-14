Free Agency Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

By
Logan Ulrich
-
     

Colts

  • ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano mention the Packers and Dolphins are potentially in play to sign Colts WR T.Y. Hilton in free agency. 
  • They also add Colts RB Marlon Mack is expected to test the market like most of Indianapolis’ pending free agents. 
  • Per Fowler and Graziano, the Colts are viewed around the league as a sleeper team to pry LT Trent Williams away from the 49ers. 

Texans

  • NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports the Texans allowed LB Benardrick McKinney‘s agent to look for a trade. The Titans also showed interest before Houston sent him to the Dolphins. 
  • Field Yates notes that T Marcus Cannon could be moved to guard in Houston if T Tytus Howard remains at right tackle.
  • Jason Fitzgerald says that the Texans will take on around $7 million for Cannon’s salary and will have around $16 million to spend in free agency.
  • Diana Russini reports that LB Whitney Mercilus is another name to watch in trade discussions or as a potential cap casualty for the Texans.

Titans

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments