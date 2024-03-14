Free Agency Notes: Geno Smith, Arik Armstead, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

Aaron Wilson reports the Texans and 49ers were in talks to trade DT Maliek Collins for DT Arik Armstead , but ultimately San Francisco ended up releasing Armstead and trading a seventh for Collins.

Cardinals

to a two-year, $8 million deal. Cardinals CB Sean Murphy-Bunting signed a three-year $22.5 million contract that included a $6 million signing bonus and base salaries of $3.695 million, $7.695 million and $7.195 million. His 2024 base salary and $4.5 million of his 2025 base salary are guaranteed at signing, with the remainder becoming guaranteed on the third day of the 2025 league year. (Over The Cap)

Cardinals DT Justin Jones signed a three-year, $31.165 million deal that includes a $9.75 million signing bonus and base salaries of $3 million, $7 million and $7.5 million. His 2024 salary and $5 million of his 2025 base are guaranteed. (Over The Cap)

Cardinals DL L.J. Collier signed for one year at $1.292 million with a $25,000 signing bonus and a salary of $1.125 million plus $8,383 per game in active roster bonuses. (Aaron Wilson)

Rams

According to Adam Caplan of Pro Football Network, the Rams had an interest in former Dolphins DE Andrew Van Ginkel before he signed with the Vikings.

before he signed with the Vikings. Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic believes the Rams’ signing of former Lions G Jonah Jackson indicates G Steve Avila could be moving to center, where he played during his college career.

to a two-year, $8 million deal. Jackson signed a three-year, $51 million deal that includes a $4.25 million signing bonus and base salaries of $8 million, $9 million and $9 million. There are also roster bonuses in each year, including $4.25 million in 2024, $8.5 million in 2025 and $8 million in 2026. (Over The Cap)

Jackson’s 2024 base salary and roster bonus are guaranteed at signing, along with his 2025 roster bonus. His 2025 base salary becomes guaranteed on March 15 next year and his 2026 roster bonus is due on the third day of that league year.

Seahawks

New Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald spoke about how the team is always trying to improve and didn’t name QB Geno Smith the starter for 2024 just yet.

“The first thing that I want you to know, and everybody to know, is that as an organization we’re always looking, we’re always trying to figure out what’s best for the team all the time,” Macdonald said, via Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. “We’re always going to try to make the best decisions for the team. I’m excited for Geno to come in here and start playing and start working and meet coach – I mean, he’s met Coach Grubb – but to get with Ryan and get with [QB coach] Charles [London] and to go to work.”

“I don’t want you to feel like I’m dodging this answer but that’s what I’m excited about, for him to come in here and start to build this team the way we envision building it. And the only way to do that is to go to work with it. That’s what I’m focused on, man. As opportunities come throughout the whole team, and quarterback position included, I guess you could say because that’s the value system that we’re living by here. I’m just excited for him to get here April 8th and go to work on our ’24 season.”

Aaron Wilson reports the Seahawks are re-signing WR D’Wayne Eskridge on a one-year, $1.055 million deal.