Free Agency Rumors: Russell Wilson, Christian Wilkins, Derrick Henry, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the Browns could take a swing at signing Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins.
Ravens
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions the Ravens have been linked to Titans RB Derrick Henry in free agency.
- ESPN’s Jordan Raanan says the Ravens are believed to be one of the serious suitors for Giants RB Saquon Barkley.
- The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec confirms the Ravens have done homework on the top backs in free agency, including Barkley, Henry and Raiders RB Josh Jacobs. He says if the price is right, they could pounce.
- Zrebiec also mentions Colts RB Zack Moss as a cheaper alternative to the top of the market and a good fit in Baltimore.
- Zrebiec points out the Ravens really wanted Seahawks G Damien Lewis when he was taken two picks before them in 2020. Now he’s available as a free agent.
- Other targets could include former Jaguars CB Darious Williams and former Buccaneers OLB Shaquil Barrett, who won’t count against the compensatory pick formula, which Zrebiec notes is an important consideration for the Ravens.
Steelers
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says he was assured by a team source that the Steelers’ interest in former Broncos QB Russell Wilson is real as they seek to add competition for QB Kenny Pickett. However, Fowler says it’s hard to imagine Wilson not being the starter.
