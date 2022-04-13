Free Agent CB Stephon Gilmore Visiting With Colts

Joel A. Erickson reports that free agent CB Stephon Gilmore is visiting with the Colts.

There has been some recent speculation about Gilmore being an option for the Rams, as he could slot in opposite of Jalen Ramsey.

Gilmore has also been linked to the Chiefs in recent weeks, but it seems like he’ll wait to eventually sign with a team. Other teams linked to Gilmore this offseason include the Jets, 49ers, and Raiders.

Gilmore, 31, was taken with the No. 10 overall pick by the Bills back in 2012. He played out his rookie contract, but the Bills elected to pick up his fifth-year option for the 2016 season.

Gilmore would later depart for a five-year, $65 million contract that includes $31 million guaranteed with the Patriots. He stood to make a base salary of $7 million in 2021 when he was traded to the Panthers for a future sixth.

In 2021, Gilmore appeared in eight games for the Panthers and recorded 16 total tackles, two interceptions, and two pass deflections.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list.