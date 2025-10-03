Free Agent EDGE Drake Jackson Set To Visit Three Teams Next Week

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that free agent DE Drake Jackson has been cleared from the knee injury he’s been dealing with.

According to Schefter, Jackson will visit with three teams in the next week or so including the Jets, Commanders and Ravens.

This is the first reported interest in Jackson since he was cut loose back in May. Although, the knee injury is likely why he and teams waited to set up visits.

San Francisco placed Jackson on the Physically Unable to Perform list in August of last year after suffering a season-ending knee injury.

Jackson, 24, the 49ers used the No. 61 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was a three-year starter at USC. He was a second-team All-PAC 12 selection as a junior.

Jackson is entering the final year of his four-year $5,892,392 contract that includes a $1,465,376 signing bonus.

In 2023, Jackson appeared in eight games for the 49ers and recorded seven tackles, three sacks, and a pass defense.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2025 Free Agents list.