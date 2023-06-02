Free Agent EDGE Yannick Ngakoue Hoping To Sign With Contender

Free agent EDGE Yannick Ngakoue said during an interview with Sirius XM NFL Radio that he’s hoping to sign on with a contending team before the start of the 2023 season.
“I definitely want to play for a contender, play for a team and an organization that wants to win a Super Bowl,” Ngakoue said. “That’s one of the things on my agenda, to be able to help and contribute to that. Hopefully I can get some great interest from a contender.”
Ngakoue explained that he’s more focused on finding a “stable home” this offseason after playing for a few teams in recent years.
“I think in the financial aspect, that has everything to do with my agent and whatever team I decide to go to,” Ngakoue said. “I just feel like instead of doing business I’m looking to have a stable home.”
Ngakoue, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.48 million contract before the Jaguars used the franchise tag on him.
However, Ngakoue refused to play for the Jaguars in a contract dispute and they later traded him to the Vikings. He lasted just a few months in Minnesota before he was traded to the Ravens.
Ngakoue signed a two-year, $26 million deal with the Raiders and made a base salary of $5 million in 2022 after being traded to the Colts last March in exchange for CB Rock Ya-Sin.
In 2022, Ngakoue appeared in 13 games for the Colts and recorded 29 total tackles and 9.5 sacks.
