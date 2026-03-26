Free Agent LB DeAngelo Malone Visiting Buccaneers Thursday

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Buccaneers are hosting free agent LB DeAngelo Malone for a visit on Thursday.

Malone, 26, was a fifth-year senior who started four of his final five seasons at Western Kentucky. He was twice named the Conference USA defensive player of the year in 2019 and 2021 and was an all-conference selection in his final three seasons.

The Falcons used the No. 82 overall pick in the third round of the 2022 draft on Malone. He just finished a four-year, $5,229,580 rookie deal and made a base salary of $1,418,124 in 2025.

In 2025, Malone appeared in nine games for the Falcons and recorded eight total tackles.