NFL Officially Reinstates Five Players From Suspension

Tom Pelissero reports the NFL officially reinstated five players from their suspensions for gambling, including former Lions S C.J. Moore, former Lions WR Quintez Cephus, DL former Lions Demetrius Taylor, former Commanders EDGE Shaka Toney, and former Colts LB Rashod Berry.

Moore, Cephus, and Taylor were found to have violated the league’s policy on gambling while in Detroit, along with WR Jameson Williams and former Lions WR Stanley Berryhill, who now plays in the CFL. Williams returned from suspension in Week 5 of last season.

Moore, 28, went undrafted out of Ole Miss back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Lions and made the 53-man roster as a rookie.

The Lions re-signed Moore to a one-year contract worth up to $2.4 million with $800,000 guaranteed before signing a two-year, $4.5 million deal one month before he was suspended for gambling in April of last year. He was subsequently released.

In 2022, Moore appeared in 11 games for the Lions and recorded 10 tackles, a fumble recovery, and a pass defense.