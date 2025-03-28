Free Agent WR Hunter Renfrow Visiting With Raiders, Met With Panthers

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Raiders are hosting free-agent WR Hunter Renfrow for a visit on Friday.

Rapoport adds Renfrow also had a visit with the Panthers on Wednesday. He plans to play in 2025, per Rapoport.

Renfrow, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019 out of Clemson. He was entering the final year of his rookie contract and would have been an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when the Raiders signed him to a two-year, $32 million contract extension that included $21 million guaranteed in 2022.

Renfrow was entering the final year of that deal when the Raiders released him.

In 2023, Renfrow appeared in 17 games and recorded 25 receptions for 255 yards (10.2 YPC) and no touchdowns.