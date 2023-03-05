Gap Remains Between Giants & Daniel Jones In Contract Talks

According to Tom Pelissero, the agents for Giants QB Daniel Jones are scheduled to leave Indianapolis today with no long-term deal done with New York.

The two sides have been negotiating all week at the NFL Scouting Combine but a gap still remains that needs to be bridged by Tuesday, otherwise the Giants will have to use the franchise tag to keep Jones from hitting unrestricted free agency.

Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler say the two sides have been working hard and there is some optimism they can work something out in the next couple of days. They note some believe a deal is in the neighborhood of four years and $160 million, with one source saying, “A big number is on the table.”

Jones has reportedly been asking for more than $45 million a year on a long-term deal, far and away beyond what the Giants had initially been thinking for a long-term deal.

The franchise tag is worth $32.4 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season. Jones and the Giants will have until July 17 to negotiate a long-term deal, otherwise he has to play out the season on the tag.

Jones, 25, was selected by the Giants with the No. 6 overall pick out of Duke in the 2019 NFL Draft. He just finished the final year of his four-year, $25,664,056 rookie contract that included a $16,684,768 signing bonus.

The Giants declined Jones’ fifth-year option entering the 2022 season. He’s due to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Jones appeared in 16 games for the Giants and completed 67.2 percent of his pass attempts for 3,205 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. He added 120 rushing attempts for 708 yards (5.7 YPC) and seven touchdowns.

