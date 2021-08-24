Geno Atkins Leaves Seahawks Visit Without Deal, Could Visit Other Teams

According to Ian Rapoport, veteran DT Geno Atkins has left his visit with the Seahawks without a deal.

Rapoport adds everything went well between the two sides and they could revisit a deal next week after final cuts.

Atkins could also take more visits as he weighs his playing options in 2021.

Atkins has been cleared from shoulder surgery and has been mulling his options this offseason.

He’d be a potentially big addition as a rotational interior pass rusher to a defensive line that already includes former Bengal Carlos Dunlap.

Atkins, 33, is a former fourth-round pick of the Bengals back in 2010. He was in the final year of a six-year, $56.423 million contract that included $31 million guaranteed when he signed a four-year, $65.3 million extension.

Atkins was set to make base salaries of $11.7 and $12.95 million the next two seasons when the Bengals released him back in March.

In 2020, Atkins appeared in eight games for the Bengals and recorded just one tackle.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.