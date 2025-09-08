George Kittle Expected To Miss A “Few Weeks” With Hamstring Injury

49ers TE George Kittle is expected to miss a few weeks with a hamstring injury, HC Kyle Shanahan said, via Nick Wagoner.

San Francisco is once again getting bit by the injury bug, as WR Jauan Jennings and QB Brock Purdy are both dealing with injuries as well.

Ian Rapoport adds that Kittle is expected to miss three to five weeks, which could make him a candidate for injured reserve.

Kittle, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the 49ers out of Iowa back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.69 million contract and set to make a base salary of $735,000 in 2020 when he agreed to a new five-year, $75 million extension with the 49ers.

Kittle finished up the fourth year of his deal and made a salary of $13,400,000 in 2024. He was headed into a contract year in 2025 when he signed a four-year, $76.4 million extension.

In 2024, Kittle appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and caught 78 passes for 1,106 yards receiving and eight touchdowns.