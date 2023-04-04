Georgia LT Broderick Jones Visiting Titans & Jets

Aaron Wilson reports that Georgia LT Broderick Jones has a visit scheduled with the Titans today and will then visit the Jets on Wednesday.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those top 30.

Jones, 21, was a First-team All-SEC selection in 2022 and won back-to-back National Championships with the Bulldogs in 2021 and 2022.

Lance Zierlein compares him to Giants LT Andrew Thomas.

During his three-year career, Jones started 19 games for the Bulldogs at left tackle, including all 15 in 2022.