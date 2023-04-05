Georgia OT Broderick Jones Visiting Five Teams

According to Jeremy Fowler, Georgia OT Broderick Jones has top 30 visits scheduled with five teams ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The full list includes:

Jets Patriots Titans Cardinals Bears

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those top 30.

Jones, 21, was a First-team All-SEC selection in 2022 and won back-to-back National Championships with the Bulldogs in 2021 and 2022.

Lance Zierlein compares him to Giants LT Andrew Thomas.

During his three-year career, Jones started 19 games for the Bulldogs at left tackle, including all 15 in 2022.