Georgia QB Carson Beck Plans To Enter Transfer Portal, Not NFL Draft

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Georgia QB Carson Beck is entering the transfer portal.

Beck previously announced he was entering the NFL Draft but will instead return to college football for another season.

Beck, 22, won two National Championships at Georgia as a backup in 2022 and 2023. He was also named second-team All-SEC in 2023.

In his four years at Georgia, Beck has appeared in 38 games and started in 27 of them. He recently underwent elbow surgery and it’s likely that his college career is over.

He has completed 68 percent of his passes for 7,912 yards to go along with 58 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. Beck also rushed 127 times for 245 yards and five touchdowns while leading the Bulldogs to a record of 24-3.