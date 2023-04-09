Georgia Tech DL Keion White Visiting Nine Teams

According to Justin Melo and Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network, Georgia Tech DL Keion White is scheduled to take official visits with nine teams.

The full list includes:

Colts Falcons Giants Jaguars Packers Ravens Steelers Titans Vikings

All of those should count as top 30 visits, with the exception of the Falcons which would be a local visit.

White is gaining a lot of buzz and seems to be in that late first-round/early second-round range as a prospect.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those top 30.

White, 24, began his college career at Old Dominion before opting out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic. He transferred to Georgia Tech in 2021. White was second-team All-Conference USA in 2019 and third-team All-ACC in 2022.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has him rated as his No. 47 overall player and No. 9 edge rusher. NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Jets DL John Franklin-Myers.

During his four-year college career, White recorded 120 total tackles, 33.5 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, one forced fumble, one recovery, one interception and two pass deflections. in 34 career games.