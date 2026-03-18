“Giant Killer” RB Boston Scott Announced Retirement

Veteran RB Boston Scott announced today that he is retiring from the NFL.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boston Rojas-Scott (@bnsvi_)

He last appeared in a game in 2023 and was last on a roster in 2024, though he did have a few workouts last fall.

Listed at 5-6 and 204 pounds, Scott was infamous for his effectiveness against the Giants, scoring 10 of his 17 career touchdowns against New York.

Scott, 30, is a former sixth-round pick of the Saints back in 2018. He signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with New Orleans, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Saints later signed Scott to their practice squad after clearing waivers and he was eventually signed to the Eagles’ active roster in 2020. He returned to the Eagles on an exclusive rights offer before signing another one-year deal with the team for 2022.

Scott re-signed to another one-year deal with Philadelphia in 2023 before joining the Rams. He later had a short stint with the Steelers but was let go due to a knee injury.

For his career, Scott appeared in 75 games across six seasons, all with the Eagles. He rushed for 1,295 yards on 302 attempts (4.3 YPC) with 16 touchdowns to go along with 71 catches, 566 yards and another touchdown.