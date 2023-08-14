Giants Activate DT D.J. Davidson From PUP List

The New York Giants announced Monday that DT D.J. Davidson has passed his physical and will be activated from the PUP list.

Davidson was placed on the PUP list at the start of training camp but is now ready to start practicing.

He tore his ACL last October and is working his way back from that injury.

Davidson, 26, was selected in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Giants. He signed a four-year, $4 million contract with New York.

In 2022, Davidson appeared in five games for the Giants and recorded four tackles and no sacks.