Giants Activate LB Cam Brown From IR, Promote Two

The New York Giants announced Saturday that they’ve activated LB Cam Brown from injured reserve and elevated OT Korey Cunningham and WR Dante Pettis to their active roster for Sunday’s game against the Rams.

Brown, 23, was drafted by the Giants in the sixth round out of Penn State in 2020. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $3.295 million deal that included a $198,364 signing bonus.

In 2020, Brown appeared in 15 games for the Giants and recorded nine total tackles.