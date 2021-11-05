Giants Activating RB Saquon Barkley & S Xavier McKinney From COVID-19 List

Mike Garafolo reports that Giants RB Saquon Barkley was back at the team’s facility on Friday after it was determined that he had a false positive COVID-19 test earlier this week.

Kim Jones adds that S Xavier McKinney is also being activated from the COVID-19 list.

The Giants had several positive tests on Wednesday, but most appear to be false positives so it would not be surprising to see more players activated from the list.

Barkley, 24, was the second-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He’s entering the fourth year of a four-year, $31.19 million rookie deal with the Giants that included a $20.767 million signing bonus.

The Giants picked up Barkley’s fifth-year option worth $7.22 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season this past April.

In 2021, Barkley has appeared in five games for the Giants, rushing 52 times for 186 yards (3.6 YPC) and two touchdowns. He has also caught 14 passes for 130 yards (9.3 YPC) and a touchdown.