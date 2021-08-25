Giants Activating TE Kyle Rudolph From PUP List

The Giants are activating TE Kyle Rudolph from the PUP list, per the team.

Rudolph himself confirmed the news on Twitter.

He’d been out since before the start of training camp recovering from a foot injury that was flagged during his entry physical as needing surgery.

Rudolph, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Vikings back in 2011. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $36,500,000 contract and set to make a base salary of $7,275,000 for the 2019 season when he signed a four-year, $36 million extension in 2019.

Rudolph was set to make a base salary of $7.65 million for the 2021 season when the Vikings released him with a post-June 1 designation. He signed with the Giants on a two-year, $14 million deal.

In 2020, Rudolph appeared in 12 games for the Vikings and caught 28 passes for 334 yards receiving and one touchdown.