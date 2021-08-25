Giants Activating TE Kyle Rudolph From PUP List

The Giants are activating TE Kyle Rudolph from the PUP list, per the team.
Rudolph himself confirmed the news on Twitter.
Mood.. 😁 pic.twitter.com/e7puBLpg6y
— Kyle Rudolph (@KyleRudolph) August 25, 2021
He’d been out since before the start of training camp recovering from a foot injury that was flagged during his entry physical as needing surgery.
Rudolph, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Vikings back in 2011. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $36,500,000 contract and set to make a base salary of $7,275,000 for the 2019 season when he signed a four-year, $36 million extension in 2019.
Rudolph was set to make a base salary of $7.65 million for the 2021 season when the Vikings released him with a post-June 1 designation. He signed with the Giants on a two-year, $14 million deal.
In 2020, Rudolph appeared in 12 games for the Vikings and caught 28 passes for 334 yards receiving and one touchdown.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!