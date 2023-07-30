Giants Activating WRs Sterling Shepard & Jamison Crowder From Injured Lists

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Giants are activating WRs Sterling Shepard from PUP and Jamison Crowder from the PUP and NFI lists respectively.

Shepard, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Giants back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5.944 million rookie contract when he agreed to a four-year, $41 million extension that includes $21.3 million guaranteed.

Shepard was set to make base salaries of $8.475 and $9.475 million in the final two years of his deal, however, the two sides agreed to a reworked deal that made him a free agent in 2023.

The Giants opted to bring him back on a one-year deal this offseason.