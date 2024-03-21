Giants Agree To Terms With OT Matt Nelson

The New York Giants have announced they’ve agreed to terms with OT Matt Nelson.

He was a backup tackle for Detroit the past few seasons.

Nelson, 28, signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa in 2019. He was waived coming out of camp and re-signed to the practice squad.

Nelson signed a futures deal for the 2020 season and managed to make the team. He was tendered as an exclusive rights free agent for two years before being re-signed in 2023.

In 2023, Nelson appeared in three games for the Lions and made two starts.