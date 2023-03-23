Giants Also Signing TE Tommy Sweeney

According to Jordan Raanan, the Giants are also signing TE Tommy Sweeney to the roster.

He has familiarity with the coaching staff from his time with the Bills, so this makes sense to add some depth for New York.

Stevens, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Bills back in 2019 out of Boston College. He played through his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract.

In 2022, Sweeney appeared in five games for the Bills and caught his only target for seven yards.