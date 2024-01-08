Giants Announce 10 Futures Deals

The New York Giants announced they have signed 10 players to futures contracts for the 2024 season, per Charlotte Carroll.

The full list includes:

Futures deals are essentially training camp invites that secure these players a spot on the 90-man roster and a chance to compete for a spot on the team.

Jackson, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Duke back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Colts, but was waived and later signed to their practice squad.

Jackson spent the entire 2022 season on the team’s active roster. He signed a futures deal for the 2023 season but was cut loose and later signed by the Browns. After Cleveland cut him, he landed with the Giants practice squad.

In 2023, Jackson appeared in three games for the Colts and Browns and rushed for 14 yards on 13 carries (1/1 YPC) to go along with five receptions for 1 yards receiving.