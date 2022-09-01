Giants Announce Eight Practice Squad Moves, Including Signing G Wyatt Davis

The New York Giants announced eight practice squad moves on Thursday, including signing former Vikings G Wyatt Davis.
The team also officially signed S Tony Jefferson, OLB Chuck Wiley and DE Henry Mondeaux. To make room, they released OT Roy Mbaeteka, DB Darren Evans, DB Nate Meadors and OL Garrett McGhin.
The Giants practice squad now includes:
- QB Davis Webb
- RB Jashaun Corbin
- WR CJ Board
- WR Jaylon Moore
- TE Austin Allen
- OL Will Holden
- DL Ryder Anderson
- OLB Quincy Roche
- CB Harrison Hand
- CB Zyon Gilbert
- S Trenton Thompson
- S Tony Jefferson
- G Wyatt Davis
- DE Henry Mondeaux
- OLB Chuck Wiley
Davis, 23, was a three-year starter at Ohio State and was a first-team All-American in 2019 and 2020. The Vikings drafted Davis with pick No. 86 overall in the third round.
He signed a four-year rookie deal with the Vikings worth $4,884,290 that also includes a signing bonus of $912,211. However, Minnesota cut him heading into the second year of that deal.
During his three-year career at Ohio State, Davis appeared in 36 games, starting 24 of them at right guard.
