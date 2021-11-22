Giants Announce Five Moves Including Activating LT Andrew Thomas From IR

The New York Giants announced a series of roster moves on Monday including activating LT Andrew Thomas from injured reserve.

The full list of roster moves includes:

Giants activated LT Andrew Thomas from injured reserve.

from injured reserve. Giants signed LB Trent Harris to their active roster.

to their active roster. Giants elevated TE Chris Myarick, DB Steven Parker and WR/KR Pharoh Cooper to their active roster.

Thomas, 22, is a former first-round pick of the Giants back in 2020. He’s currently in the second year of his four-year, $32,345,589 rookie contract that includes a $21,084,065 signing bonus.

The contract includes a fifth-year option for the Giants to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2021, Thomas has appeared in five games for the Giants, making five starts for them at left tackle.