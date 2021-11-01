Giants Announce Five Roster Moves

The New York Giants announced a series of roster moves ahead of their Monday night game against the Chiefs.

The full list includes:

Giants elevated LB Trent Harris and LB Benardrick McKinney to their active roster.

and LB to their active roster. Giants activated DB Steven Parker from the PUP list.

from the PUP list. Giants placed DB Aaron Robinson on injured reserve.

on injured reserve. Giants placed LB Carter Coughlin on injured reserve.

McKinney, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Texans back in 2015. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5.3 million contract when he agreed to a five-year, $50 million extension with $21 million guaranteed with Houston back in 2018.

The Texans traded McKinney to the Dolphins this past March in exchange for OLB Shaq Lawson. McKinney was set to make base salaries of $7 million and $8.75 million over the next two years of his deal when he agreed to a pay cut. Miami still cut him coming out of the preseason and he signed on with the Giants a few weeks ago.

In 2021, McKinney has appeared in one game for the Giants and recorded two tackles.