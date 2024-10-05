Giants Announce Four Moves Ahead Of Week 5

The Giants announced the elevation of RB Dante Miller and WR Isaiah Hodgins for their game in Week 5.

The team also signed LB Matthew Adams to the active roster and waived OLB Benton Whitley in a corresponding move.

Miller, 25, is a former undrafted free agent out of South Carolina. He transferred to the Gamecocks as a fifth-year senior after attending Columbia University, earning first-team All-Ivy League honors in his final year at the school.

After going undrafted in 2022, Miller is got his first NFL opportunity with the Giants.

During his college career, Miller appeared in six games for South Carolina and recorded six rushing attempts for 38 (6.3 YPC). With Columbia, he appeared in 26 games and recorded 258 rushing attempts for 1,281 yards (5.0 YPC) and six touchdowns.

He is yet to appear in an NFL game.