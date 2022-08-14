Giants Announce Four Roster Moves

The New York Giants announced a series of roster moves on Sunday.

The full list includes:

Giants activated LB Azeez Ojulari from the non-football injury list.

from the non-football injury list. Giants waived DB Michael Jacquet and G Josh Rivas .

and G . Giants released DB Jarrod Wilson.

Wilson, 28, signed on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan back in 2016. He was entering the second year of his three-year, $7,250,000 contract when the team exercised his 2021 option.

Wilson was among Jacksonville’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and signed to the Jets practice squad. From there, he joined the 49ers midseason before eventually signing with the Giants a few weeks ago.

In 2021, Wilson appeared in nine games for the Jets and 49ers, recording 14 tackles, one sack and no interceptions.