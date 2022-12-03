Giants Announce Six Roster Moves

The Giants announced on Saturday that they are elevating DT Vernon Butler and CB Zyon Gilbert to their active roster. The team is also signing TE Nick Vannett and waiving TE Tanner Hudson.

OLB Azeez Ojulari & DB Tony Jefferson have been activated from reserve among a series of roster moves. Details 📰: https://t.co/5ZFust81nA pic.twitter.com/kWA4WhRAni — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) December 3, 2022

Two other players are being activated off of injured reserve, including OLB Azeez Ojulari and veteran S Tony Jefferson.

Butler, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2016. He finished out a four-year, $8.4 million contract with the team and made a base salary of $1,144,980 for the 2019 season.

The Panthers then declined Butler’s fifth-year option worth $7.69 million, which allowed him to test the open market as an unrestricted free agent. He landed a two-year contract with the Bills and played out the deal before opting to sign with the Raiders last year.

Butler returned to the Raiders on a one-year deal this past March but was cut loose earlier this month.

In 2021, Butler appeared in 10 games for the Bills and recorded 11 total tackles.