Giants Announce They’re Retaining Both GM Joe Schoen & HC Brian Daboll

Giants owner John Mara announced in a statement Monday morning that both GM Joe Schoen and HC Brian Daboll would be back with the team in 2025.

Statement from Giants President John Mara pic.twitter.com/NwetfGG2In — New York Giants (@Giants) January 6, 2025

Mara has said going back to October that he wanted to stay the course with this duo and avoid making another major change like he had multiple times over the past decade.

In the end, he kept true to his word despite the Giants continuing to put out an ugly product on the field.

Schoen and Daboll will have one more year to try and find a quarterback and get the organization on track but they are already on the hot seat entering 2025.

Daboll, 49, started his NFL coaching career as a defensive assistant with the Patriots in 2000. He remained with New England until 2006 and spent the last few seasons as the receivers coach.

Daboll joined the Jets from 2007-2008 as their QBs coach before having short stints as OC with Cleveland, Miami and Kansas City. He re-joined the Patriots in 2013 as the TE coach until 2016 and spent a season at Alabama before becoming the Bills’ OC from 2018-2021. Daboll then got his first HC job with the Giants in 2022.

In his head coaching career, Daboll has a record of 18-32-1 (.363 winning percentage) which includes one playoff appearance and a playoff win.

Schoen, 45, began his career as an NFL executive in 2001 as a scouting assistant with the Panthers. He stayed in Carolina until 2007 in the scouting department before joining the Dolphins’ front office in 2008. Schoen was promoted to assistant director of college scouting in 2013 and then again to director of player personnel in 2014.

He then became the assistant GM with the Bills in 2017 and stayed in that role until 2021. Schoen was hired as the Giants’ GM in 2022.

Since Schoen took over as GM, the Giants have a record of 18-32-1 (.363 winning percentage) which includes one playoff appearance and a playoff win.

