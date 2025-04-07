Giants Hosting Penn State DE Abdul Carter For Visit This Week

Per Adam Schefter, the Giants are hosting Penn State DE Abdul Carter for a visit on Thursday.

Carter, 21, is one of the top prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft class and a candidate to go No. 1 overall.

His first two visits were with the Titans and Browns, with another visit still scheduled with the Patriots, meaning he will visit with each team picking in the top four.

Carter was a four-star recruit ranked as the No. 33 overall linebacker in the 2022 recruiting class out of Glenside, Pennsylvania. He committed to Penn State in July of 2021 and enrolled just less than a year later.

In his collegiate career, Carter appeared in 42 games and recorded 172 total tackles, 41 tackles for loss, 23 sacks, 13 pass defenses, and five forced fumbles.

We will have more news on Carter as it becomes available.