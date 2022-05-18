Giants Announced Eight Roster Moves

The New York Giants announced that they have made eight roster moves on Wednesday, including signing DE Jalyn Holmes, S Henry Black, CB Maurice Canady, and CB Khalil Dorsey.

New York also released LB Trent Harris and waived QB Brian Lewerke, DE Raymond Johnson III, and DB Jordan Mosley with an injury designation.

The Giants added four defensive players with NFL experience among a series of transactions. 📰: https://t.co/fLIn1D6Z27 pic.twitter.com/F2Qx7p0fzg — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) May 18, 2022

Holmes, 26, was drafted by the Vikings in the fourth round out of Ohio State in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.2 million deal that included a $731,396 signing bonus when Minnesota cut him loose in September of last year.

He caught on with the Saints and was promoted to their active roster back in October.

In 2021, Holmes appeared in eight games for New Orleans and recorded 14 tackles, two tackles for loss, and one pass defense.