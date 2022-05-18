Giants Announced Eight Roster Moves

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The New York Giants announced that they have made eight roster moves on Wednesday, including signing DE Jalyn Holmes, S Henry Black, CB Maurice Canady, and CB Khalil Dorsey.

New York also released LB Trent Harris and waived QB Brian Lewerke, DE Raymond Johnson III, and DB Jordan Mosley with an injury designation. 

Holmes, 26, was drafted by the Vikings in the fourth round out of Ohio State in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.2 million deal that included a $731,396 signing bonus when Minnesota cut him loose in September of last year. 

He caught on with the Saints and was promoted to their active roster back in October. 

In 2021, Holmes appeared in eight games for New Orleans and recorded 14 tackles, two tackles for loss, and one pass defense. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply