Giants Call Up WR C.J. Board To Active Roster

The New York Giants announced Saturday that they’ve promoted WR C.J. Board to their active roster for Sunday’s game.

Board, 27, originally signed a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Chattanooga back in 2018. He was cut loose by Baltimore coming out of the preseason.

Board had brief stints with the Titans and Browns before signing to the Jaguars’ practice squad in 2018. Board was on and off of the taxi squad in 2019 and was eventually claimed off waivers by the Giants last year.

The Giants brought Board back this past March before releasing him and re-signing him to their practice squad.

In 2020, Board appeared in 14 games for the Giants and caught 11 passes for 101 yards receiving and no touchdowns. He also rushed for three yards on one carry. As a returner, Board totaled 54 kick return yards and six punt return yards.