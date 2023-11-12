Giants Candidates To Draft First-Round Quarterback In 2024?

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Giants GM Joe Schoen has seen multiple top 2024 quarterback prospects in person this fall and the team is prepared to potentially use its first-round pick on one.

Rapoport notes there are still a lot of factors that need to fall into place, like the Giants’ draft pick falling in the range to get one of the top prospects and the team evaluating one as worthy of the pick.

But CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, citing sources, believes the Giants would be willing to pull the trigger on a quarterback despite the presence of QB Daniel Jones, whose contract locks him into the 2024 season no matter what.

Jones is out for the season with a torn ACL but both the CBS Sports and NFL Media reports indicate there’s a good chance he can be ready for Week 1 in 2024.

The injury and contract would make it difficult for the Giants to trade Jones, but CBS points out New York has used a high pick on a quarterback with a high-priced option already on the roster — it’s how they got Jones with the No. 6 pick while Eli Manning was still on the roster.

The Giants just signed Jones to a major, $40 million a year contract this past offseason after he seemingly answered a lot of questions about his future in a breakout 2022 season.

But the team’s step back in 2023 has reopened the uncertainty about Jones’ future in New York.

Jones, 26, was selected by the Giants with the No. 6 overall pick out of Duke in the 2019 NFL Draft. He finished the final year of his four-year, $25,664,056 rookie contract that included a $16,684,768 signing bonus.

The Giants declined Jones’ fifth-year option entering the 2022 season. After playing out his deal, he signed a four-year, $160 million extension with the team back in March.

In 2023, Jones appeared in six games for the Giants and completed 67.5 percent of his passes for 909 yards to go along with two touchdowns and six interceptions. He added 40 rush attempts for 206 yards and another touchdown.

We’ll have more on the Giants and Jones as the news is available.