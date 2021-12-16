Giants CB Adoree’ Jackson Tests Positive For COVID-19

According to Pat Leonard, Giants CB Adoree’ Jackson has tested positive for COVID-19.

Leonard adds Jackson is unvaccinated so he will miss a mandatory 10 days. He was already looking doubtful to play this Sunday due to a different injury.

Jackson, 26, is a former first-round pick by the Titans out of USC in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $11,282,783 rookie contract when the Titans picked up his fifth-year option for the 2021 season last year.

Jackson was set to make around $10,244,000 for the 2021 season under the option before the Titans released him this offseason. He landed with the Giants on a three-year, $39 million deal.

In 2021, Jackson has appeared in 11 games for the Giants and recorded 59 total tackles, one interception and seven pass deflections. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 19 cornerback out of 119 qualifying players.