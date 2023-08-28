Giants CB Darnay Holmes Agrees To Pay Cut

Dan Duggan reports that Giants CB Darnay Holmes has agreed to a pay cut to remain with the team.
Holmes, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Giants back in 2020. He’s entering the final year of his four-year, $4.1 million contract with New York.
Holmes was set to make a base salary of $2,743,000 for the 2023 season before becoming an unrestricted free agent next year.
In 2022, Holmes appeared in 15 games for the Giants and recorded 38 tackles, a forced fumble and eight pass defenses.
