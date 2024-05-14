NFC Notes: Jayden Daniels, Malik Nabers, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders first-round QB Jayden Daniels outlined his mindset through the beginning of offseason programs.

“Just going through the lumps of being a rookie and trying to learn how to be a pro,” Daniels said, via ESPN’s John Keim. “I don’t have a definitive answer for you what I needed to work on. I’m just trying to learn as much as possible.”

Eagles

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN expects the Eagles to start second-round DB Cooper DeJean out at outside corner and see what he can handle.

“[DeJean] is good at everything — not sure he’s elite in one area but his bust factor is really low,” an AFC scout tells Fowler.

The scout also mentioned that Eagles DC Vic Fangio “loves” third-round EDGE Jalyx Hunt: “Vic Fangio loves Jalyx Hunt. He’s got some high-end traits. And even [sixth-rounder] Johnny Wilson is [physically gifted]. He’s got major ability.“

Giants

Giants first-round WR Malik Nabers and Commanders first-round QB Jayden Daniels had a bet over who would win Offensive Rookie of the Year but called it off after learning more about the NFL’s rules on betting. Nabers clarified the bet and touched on his process early in the offseason programs.

“I’m educated now that I got here about sports betting and gambling,” Nabers said, via John Fennelly of the Giants Wire. “We’re calling the bet off. There is no bet now. It was just another brother pushing another brother to try to get to success. That’s all it was.”

“For right now, it’s just learning the playbook, interacting with my teammates, interacting with the rookies here. You know, trying to learn how to be a Giant, following the instructions or rules they have here. It’s just being a pro at the end of the day.”

The Giants signed WR Allen Robinson to a one-year, $1.3 million contract with $25k guaranteed. He will earn an additional $75k if he’s active for any games this season. (Dan Duggan)

to a one-year, $1.3 million contract with $25k guaranteed. He will earn an additional $75k if he’s active for any games this season. (Dan Duggan) Per Art Stapleton, UDFA DT Isaac Hodgins and UDFA OT Chaz Neal tried out at the Giants rookie camp. Hodgins is the younger brother of Giants WR Isaiah Hodgins and Neal is the cousin of OL Evan Neal.