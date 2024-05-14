Giants Sign Third-Round CB Dru Phillips

Giants third-round CB Dru Phillips has signed his rookie contract, per Art Stapleton.

He’s the third Giants draft pick to ink their rookie contract.

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Malik Nabers WR Signed 2 Tyler Nubin S 3 Andru Phillips CB 4 Theo Johnson TE 5 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB Signed 6 Darius Muasau LB

Phillips, 22, was a one-year starter at Kentucky. The Giants selected him with the No. 70 overall pick in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,952,235 contract that includes a $1,148,898 signing bonus and will carry a $1,082,225 cap figure for the 2024 season.

In four seasons with Kentucky, Phillips appeared in 29 games and recorded 82 tackles and 10 pass defenses.