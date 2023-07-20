Giants CB Leonard Johnson Reverts To Injured Reserve

Giants CB Leonard Johnson reverted to injured reserve on Thursday after clearing waivers.

Johnson, 25, went undrafted following his final season at Duke in 2021. He ended up sitting out in 2022 due to medical reasons.

The Giants signed Johnson to a three-year contract this past March. New York waived Johnson with an injury designation on Wednesday.

During his four-year career at Duke, Johnson appeared in 42 games and recorded 165 tackles, two sacks, six interceptions, one defensive touchdown, 16 pass breakups, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.