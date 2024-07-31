Giants Claim CB Mario Goodrich Off Waivers From Eagles

The Giants claimed CB Mario Goodrich off the waiver wire from the Eagles, per Mike Garafolo.

Goodrich, 24, wound up signing a three-year rookie contract that included $217,000 fully guaranteed with the Eagles after going undrafted out of Clemson in the 2022 NFL draft.

The Eagles waived Goodrich before the start of the season and later added him back to their practice squad. He bounced on and off the active roster and returned on a futures deal for the 2024 season, but was waived during camp.

In 2023, Goodrich appeared in four games for the Eagles and recorded five tackles.

Throughout his four-year career at Clemson, Goodrich appeared in a total of 31 games and accrued 39 tackles, including .5 tackles for loss, five interceptions, 15 passes defended, one fumble recovery and one touchdown